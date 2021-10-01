Telecentric Camera Objective Market to make a new high by reaching USD 156.1 Mn by 2026

The global Telecentric Camera Objective market was valued at US$ 107.4 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 156.1 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.

Telecentric Camera Objective is a compound lens that has its entrance or exit pupil at infinity; in the prior case, this produces an orthographic view of the subject. This means that the chief rays (oblique rays that pass through the center of the aperture stop) are parallel to the optical axis in front of or behind the system, respectively. The simplest way to make a lens telecentric is to put the aperture stop at one of the lens’s focal points. Such lenses are used in machine vision systems because image magnification is independent of the object’s distance or position in the field of view.

Telecentric Camera Objective market has several key players, like Moritex Corporation, Sill Optics GmbH & Co. KG, KOWA Company.Ltd., and Edmund Optics. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Japan, Europe and China. It has unshakable status in this field. The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Global Telecentric Camera Objective Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Telecentric Camera Objective Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Moritex Corporation, Sill Optics GmbH & Co. KG, KOWA Company.Ltd., Edmund Optics, Computar (CBC Group), Jenoptik, Opto Engineering, VS Technology, Keyence Corporation, Kenko Tokina Co., Ltd., Schneider-Kreuzna Zeiss and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Object Square Telephoto Lens

Bi-Telecentric Lens

Segment by Application

Area Scan Camera

Line Scan Camera

