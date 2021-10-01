Understanding 7.7% Growth Rate of Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market with a Latest Research Report by TMR

The global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market was valued at US$ 18430 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 30670 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2026.

GPU, also known as display core, visual processor and display chip, is mainly used as the computing core of graphics card to solve the problem of graphics rendering.

At the beginning of PC’s birth, there was no concept of GPU, and all graphics calculation was done by CPU. However, the speed of using CPU to do graphics calculation is slow, so a special graphics accelerator card is designed to help with graphics calculation. Later, NVIDIA proposed the concept of GPU, which promoted the GPU to the status of a separate computing unit. CPU is generally composed of logic operation unit, control unit and storage unit. Although the CPU has multiple cores, the total number is not more than two digits, and each core has enough cache; the CPU has enough number and logical operation units, and has many hardware to accelerate branch judgment and even more complex logical judgment. Therefore, the CPU has super logical ability.

Compared with CPU, the advantage of GPU lies in multi-core, the number of cores is far more than that of CPU, which can reach hundreds, each core has relatively small cache, and digital logic operation unit is small and simple; while CPU generally only has 8 cores at most, which is generally used to process calculation data with more complex calculation amount. Therefore, GPU is more suitable for data parallel computing than CPU. When rendering graphics, a large number of 3D coordinates need to be converted into 2D coordinates, and the coordinates of each individual position must be calculated. Although the coordinate calculation is not complicated, the huge amount of data is not borne by CPU. If CPU is used to calculate, it will not only waste the huge computing power of ALU, but also its parallel data processing ability is not enough.

In terms of product types, Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) can be divided into two types: Independent GPU and Integrated GPU. In 2019, Integrated GPU occupies the largest share of the total market, more than 50%.

In terms of product application, Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) is mainly used in Desktop Computers and Notebook Computers. In 2019, Notebook Computers occupy the largest share of the total market, about 55%.

Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are NVIDIA Corporation, AMD (ATI), Intel, ARM Limited, Qualcomm, Imagination Technologies Gro VeriSilicon (Vivante) and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Independent GPU

Integrated GPU

Segment by Application

Desktop Computer

Notebook Computer

Table of Content:

1 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

