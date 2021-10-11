Hem Flange Adhesives Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 947.2 Mn and expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% by 2027

The global Hem Flange Adhesives market was valued at US$ 779 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 947.2 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.

The hem flange describes a mechanical joint design which is used for joining inner and outer closure panels, as in metal doors, hoods, bonnets, or liftgates. To increase crash resistance the gap between the hemmed panels is filled with high-strength adhesive which also prevents corrosion.

Currently, Henkel, Dupont, 3M, Sika, Bostik, Sunstar and Uniseal are the leaders of hem flange adhesives industry. Henkel is a global leader. In 2018, the sale of Henkel was 10594 MT, and the company holds a sales share of 10.59%. In Europe and the United States, Henkel, Dupont, 3M, Sika and Bostik are the market leader. R Henkel, Dupont, 3M, Sunstar, Uniseal and TGPM are leaders in the Asia Pacific market.

Global Hem Flange Adhesives Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Hem Flange Adhesives Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Henkel, DowDuPont, 3M, Sika, Bostik, Sunstar, Uniseal, Lord Master Bond, EMS-EFTEC, Unitech, TGPM, Yancheng Baoguang, Jinan Hansiman and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

One Component Adhesives

Two Component Adhesives

Segment by Application

Door

Deck Lids

Hood

Lift Gates

Others

