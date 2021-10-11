Intraoral Scanner Market is estimated to register 9.3% CAGR during 2021-2026

The global Intraoral Scanner market was valued at US$ 341.1 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 586.6 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2021-2026.

Intra Oral Scanners are one of the most exciting new technologies in dentistry.

Digital impressions represent a huge step forward in the pursuit for the perfect restoration, and also offer advantages in profitability and marketing. This technology is not the future but the present. Every restorative procedure is fascinating: it is a quest for the perfect fitting restoration, whether an inlay, a partial crown, a crown, a bridge etc. the perfect bite, and the perfect contact points.

Intra Oral Scanners numerous Application in orthodontics such as digital storage of study models and advanced software for cast analysis, landmark identification, arch width and length measurements, tooth segmentation, and evaluation of the occlusion.

In this report, we study the intra oral scanners used for digital impression.

The classification of Intraoral Scanner includes Cadent iTero, 3M ESPE Lava COS, CEREC, E4D, TRIOS, CS and others, and the proportion of CEREC in 2019 is about 14%, the proportion of Cadent iTero in 2019 is about 42%, and the proportion of TRIOS is account for 10% in 2019.

The Intraoral Scanner are application in Dental Clinic, Hospital and others. The most of application for Intraoral Scanner is used for Dental Clinic, and the market share of that is about 72 % in 2019.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41% in 2019. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31% in 2019.

Global Intraoral Scanner Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Intraoral Scanner Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Align Technologies, Sirona, 3Shape, Carestream, Planmeca, 3M ESPE, Dental Wings, Densys, Condor, Launca and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

