Smart Stethoscopes Market to Bang 7.5% Growth Rate to Reach USD 273.9 Mn by 2026

The global Smart Stethoscopes market was valued at US$ 162.9 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 273.9 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2027.

The stethoscope is certainly one the best medical devices always put into use on a daily basis by medical doctors throughout the world. Developed two hundred years back by French physician René Laennec, the very first stethoscope consisted of a basic wood pipe that allocated him to listen to heart voice without needing to immodestly place his ear on a woman’s chest.

Interestingly, the stethoscope along with the practice of auscultation has been developed minimal with the development of technological innovation in the vast field of medical. A couple of corporations, although, have been able to bring along the simple stethoscope into the 21st century, multiplying and also digitizing the internal reverberations of the body of a human to assist doctors to get subtle, practically inaudible sounds. These types of digital stethoscopes can likewise easily list sounds for remote diagnosis as well as teaching.

This will allow a connection to your mobile device, tablets, computers, and other recording or audio devices.

The major players in global Smart Stethoscopes market include 3M Littmann, CliniCloud, etc. The top 2 players occupy about 60% shares of the global market. North America is the main market, and occupies about 90% of the global market. Stethoscope with Wire is the main type, with a share about 70%. Hospitals is the main application, which holds a share about 55%.

Key Companies profiled in this report are 3M Littmann, Thinklabs, Hill-Rom, CliniCloud, American Diagnostics, Dongjin Medical, Cardionics, Eko Devices, EKuore, HD Medical, Smart Sound, Childcare and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Wireless Stethoscope

Stethoscope with Wire

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

