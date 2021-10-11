Which Companies Helping Feed Prebiotics Market to Reach USD 33 Mn by 2026

The global Feed Prebiotics market was valued at US$ 23 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 33 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

Prebiotics are fibers which cannot be absorbed or broken down by the body and therefore serve as a great food source for probiotics, in particular the Bifidobacteria genus, to increase in numbers. Prebiotics by nature do not stimulate the growth of bad bacteria or other pathogens; the official definition of prebiotics is: “non-digestible food ingredients that beneficially affect the host by selectively stimulating the growth and/or activity of one or a limited number of bacteria in the colon, which can improve host health.”

Prebiotics and probiotics are easily confused. Not only are the names similar, but they are both related to the good bacteria we all need to maintain good digestive health. However, that’s where the similarity ends.

Beneo, Baolingbao, Sensus, Meiji, Hayashiabara, Longlive and Nikon Shikuhin KaKo are major players in the global market. In 2019, Beneo is a global market leader with a global market share of 18%.

Global Feed Prebiotics Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Feed Prebiotics Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Beneo, Baolingbao, Sensus, Meiji, Hayashiabara, Longlive, Nikon Shikuhin KaKo, Cosucra, QHT, Ingredion, NFBC and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Inulin

Fructooligosaccharide

Isomaltooligosaccharide

Others

Segment by Application

Poultry Feeds

Ruminant Feeds

Pig Feeds

Aquaculture Feeds

Others

