Global NDIR (Non-Dispersive Infrared) Gas Sensors Market to Touch USD 1302.6 Mn by 2027 as per the Latest Research

The global NDIR (Non-Dispersive Infrared) Gas Sensors market was valued at US$ 742.1 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 1302.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2027.

Infrared (IR) techniques are very popular in gas detection technology since many gases have characteristic vibration/rotation absorption spectra with narrow, non-overlapping bands in the infrared spectrum between 2 μm and 20 μm. Key to this process is the selection of the correct absorption wavelength for measurement. The wavelengths from the optical source can be separated spatially using prisms or diffraction gratings. This is known as dispersive separation. Alternatively, an optical filter can be used which allows only transmission of the required wavelength. This is a non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) approach. It has been shown (Jacquinot P. 1954 J. Opt. Soc. Amer. 44, 761-765) that optical filters are typically 1000 times more efficient than gratings and up to 100,000 times more efficient than prisms at separating IR wavelengths, so NDIR gas sensors offer real performance advantages over dispersive systems and are the systems of choice.

Global NDIR (Non-Dispersive Infrared) Gas Sensors Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global NDIR (Non-Dispersive Infrared) Gas Sensors Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Asahi Kasei Microdevices (Senseair), Murata, Sensirion, MKS Instruments, Vaisala, Teledyne API, Honeywell, ELT SENSOR, E+E, Dwyer Instruments, Trane, Micro-Hybrid, Edinburgh Instruments, Alphasense, Cubic Sensor and Instrument, Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.), Super Systems, ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY, smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH, SST Sensing Ltd Company, Figaro Engineering Inc, Zhengzhou Winsensor, Gas Sensing Solutions and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Find more details at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-ndir-non-dispersive-infrared-gas-sensors-market-research-report

Segment by Type

NDIR CO2 Sensors

NDIR Methane (CH4) Gas Sensor

NDIR CO Sensors

NDIR Propane Gas Sensors

NDIR Refrigerant Gases Sensors

NDIR Ethylene Gases Sensors

NDIR SF6 Infrared Sensor

Segment by Application

Industrial Safety

Environmental Protection

Health Care

Residential and Commercial Security

Power Industry

Automotive

Scientific Research

Other

Table of Content:

1 NDIR (Non-Dispersive Infrared) Gas Sensors Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global NDIR (Non-Dispersive Infrared) Gas Sensors Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 NDIR (Non-Dispersive Infrared) Gas Sensors Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

