Which Companies Helping Synthetic and Natural Zeolites Market to Reach USD 3740.5 Mn by 2027

The global Synthetic and Natural Zeolites market was valued at US$ 2940 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 3740.5 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.

Zeolites are hydrated aluminosilicates of the alkaline and alkaline-earth metals. About 40 natural zeolites have been identified during the past 200 years; the most common are analcime, chabazite, clinoptilolite, erionite, ferrierite, heulandite, laumontite, mordenite, and phillipsite. More than 150 zeolites have been synthesized; the most common are zeolites A, X, Y, and ZMS-5; Natural and synthetic zeolites are used commercially because of their unique adsorption, ion-exchange, molecular sieve, and catalytic properties. Major markets for natural zeolites are pet litter, animal feed, horticultural applications (soil conditioners and growth media), and wastewater treatment. Major use categories for synthetic zeolites are catalysts, detergents, molecular sieves.

This report studies the natural zeolites and synthetic zeolites.

In terms of the natural zeolite, the market is dominated by China, United States, Canada, Korea, Japan, New Zealand and Turkey etc., China is the largest producer and consumer, and the market concentration is low, and the top players are Bear River Zeolite, Blue Pacific Minerals (BPM), International Zeolite Corp., St. Cloud Zeolite, Zeotech Corp and other Chinese players.

In terms of the Synthetic Zeolite, the market is dominated by the top players from United States, Europe and Japan, like Honeywell UOP, CECA (Arkema), BASF, Zeochem AG, Tosoh, Grace Davison, Zeolyst and Clariant etc.

Global Synthetic and Natural Zeolites Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Synthetic and Natural Zeolites Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Honeywell UOP, CECA (Arkema), BASF, Zeochem AG, Tosoh, W.R. Grace, Zeolyst, Blue Pacific Minerals (BPM), Clariant, International Zeolite Corp., St. Cloud Zeolite, KNT Group, Zeotech Corp, Shijiazhuang Jianda High-Tech Chemical, Shanghai Zeolite Molecular Sieve, Huiying Chemical Industry, Silkem Ltd and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Natural Zeolite

Synthetic Zeolite

Segment by Application

Refining and Petrochemicals

Emission Control

Agriculture and Aquaculture

Water Filtration

Building & Concrete

Industrial

Others

Table of Content:

1 Synthetic and Natural Zeolites Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Synthetic and Natural Zeolites Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Synthetic and Natural Zeolites Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

