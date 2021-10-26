Air Freshener Market is Projected to Clock a CAGR of 2.8% During 2021-2027

The global Air Freshener market was valued at US$ 9074.7 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 11370 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2027.

An air freshener is a product that typically emits fragrance to eliminate unpleasant odor in a room. These air fresheners adsorb the bad odor, thereby purifying the air.

The global air freshener market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand in China, Japan, India, and other countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

Global Air Freshener Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Air Freshener Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Procter and Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Henkel KGaA, Church and Dwight, Car-Freshner Corporation, SC Johnson and Son, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical, Godrej, Farcent Enterprise, Newell Rubbermaid and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Find more details at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-air-freshener-market-research-report

Segment by Type

Sprays or Aerosols

Electric Air Fresheners

Gels

Candles

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Corporate Offices

Cars

Others

Table of Content:

1 Air Freshener Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Air Freshener Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Air Freshener Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

