Which Companies Helping 3D Printing Healthcare Market to Reach USD 4836.6 Mn by 2027

The global 3D Printing Healthcare market was valued at US$ 2067.9 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 4836.6 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2021-2027.

The 3D printing technology caters to the rising demands of personalized medical care by providing customized medical devices based on individual needs. In addition, it enables surgeons to plan surgeries, which in turn helps to reduce the operative risks involved during complex procedures, risk of infection, and decrease the duration of anesthesia exposure.

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, utilizes a layer-by-layer addition technique to produce physical objects from a three-dimensional digital file.

Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are 3D Systems, Stratasys, SLM Solutions Group, EnvisionTEC, Arcam AB, Organovo Holdings, Oxford Performance Materials, Materialise NV, Bio3D Technologies, Cyfuse Medical K.K and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Droplet Deposition (DD)

Photopolymerization

Laser Beam melting

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Laminated Object Manufacturing

Segment by Application

External Wearable Devices

Clinical Study Devices

Implants

Tissue Engineering

Others

