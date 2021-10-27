Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 94490 Mn and expanding at a CAGR of 9.1% by 2027

The global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) market was valued at US$ 49740 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 94490 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2021-2027.

Anti-counterfeit measures are taken from the manufacturers end to minimize the tangible and intangible losses incurred from counterfeiting.

The report covers a geographical analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American anti-counterfeit packaging market holds a major market share among the other regions.

Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Avery Dennison, Sun Chemical, Zebra Technologies, DNP, NHK SPRING, Flint Group, Toppan, 3M, Essentra, DuPont, Leonhard Kurz, OpSec Security, Shiner International, Taibao Group, Invengo, De La Rue, Schreiner ProSecure, YPB Group, UPM Raflatac, Techsun, Impinj and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Authentication Technology

Trace Technology

Segment by Application

Dairy Products

Convenience Food

Bakery Products

Meat Products

Seafood

Others

Table of Content:

1 Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Overview

2 Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

