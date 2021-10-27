Anti-depressant Drugs Market is Anticipated to Record a Valuation of US$ 13890 Million by 2027, Recent Study by The Market Reports

The global Anti-depressant Drugs market was valued at US$ 12230 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 13890 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2027.

Antidepressants are drugs used for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other conditions, including dysthymia, anxiety disorders, obsessive–compulsive disorder, eating disorders, chronic pain, neuropathic pain and, in some cases, dysmenorrhoea, snoring, migraine, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), addiction, dependence, and sleep disorders. They may be prescribed alone or in combination with other medications.

Anti-depressant Drugs Market by Depressive Disorder (Major Depressive Disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Panic Disorder, and Others) and Product (Tricyclic Antidepressants, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors, Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors, Serotonin Antagonist and Reuptake Inhibitors, and Others)

Global Anti-depressant Drugs Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Anti-depressant Drugs Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Alkermes, Allergan, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Lundbeck, Merck, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceuticals and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI)

Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor (SNRI)

Tricyclic Antidepressant (TCA)

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOI)

Others

Segment by Application

Major Depressive Disorder

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Panic Disorder

Others

Table of Content:

1 Anti-depressant Drugs Market Overview

2 Anti-depressant Drugs Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Anti-depressant Drugs Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Anti-depressant Drugs Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Anti-depressant Drugs Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Anti-depressant Drugs Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Anti-depressant Drugs Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

