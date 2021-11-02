Dental Implants & Dental Prosthetics Market is Expected to Clock a Notable 5.0% CAGR During the 2021-2027

The global Dental Implants & Dental Prosthetics market was valued at US$ 7375.7 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 10410 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.

Dental implant is an artificial tooth that is placed in jaw to act as replacement tooth. People who have lost their tooth or teeth due to injury, periodontal disease and other reasons may use dental implant as an alternative to the natural tooth. Prosthetics are used to reconstruct the intraoral defects such as soft or hard structure of the jaw, missing parts and others. Dental implants & prosthetics are commonly used during tooth replacement procedures. Most commonly, a dental implant consists of a titanium-based cylinder, which replaces the root of a missing tooth.

Global Dental Implants & Dental Prosthetics Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Dental Implants & Dental Prosthetics Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Advanced Dental Prosthetics, GC, KAVO Dental, Sirona Dental, Cortex, BioHorizons, Nobel Biocare, TRI, Osstem Implant, Struamann, Zest, Southern Implants, Dyna Dental, KAT Implants, Neobiotech, AB Dental, BioTec, Dentium and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Endosteal Implants

Subperiosteal Implants

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Other

Table of Content:

1 Dental Implants & Dental Prosthetics Market Overview

2 Dental Implants & Dental Prosthetics Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Dental Implants & Dental Prosthetics Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Dental Implants & Dental Prosthetics Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Dental Implants & Dental Prosthetics Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Dental Implants & Dental Prosthetics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Dental Implants & Dental Prosthetics Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

