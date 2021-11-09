Which Companies Helping l Ice-Cream Market to Reach USD 90160 Mn by 2027

The global Ice-Cream market was valued at US$ 66580 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 90160 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2027.

Ice-cream is a frozen-food, sweet in flavor and is consumed as a dessert all over the globe. Ice-cream comes in variety of flavors in which fruits, nuts and other ingredients can be added to enhance the nutritional value and organoleptic property of the product. It is stored in the freezing- temperature and contains mild preservatives. Ice-cream is considered as a dairy product as milk remains the key ingredient of the product. In today’s scenario, ice-cream as a specialty diet is becoming popular amongst the consumers.

Improving economic conditions, population growth of various countries of the regions is the major driver for the growth of ice-cream market. The increased demand for frozen desserts in the developed countries is supporting the sale of ice-creams in those regions. The developing technologies have helped in enhancing and innovating new flavors in the ice-creams which has also helped in fueling up the market share of the product. Overall, the popularity of ice-cream is raising based on the above factors.

Global Ice-Cream Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Ice-Cream Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Blue Bell Creameries, Nestlé, Unilever, General Mills, Mars, Amul, Lotte Confectionery, Amy’s Ice Creams and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Sticks

Buckets

Sundae

Cones

Others

Segment by Application

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Retailers

Specialty Stores

Others

Table of Content:

1 Ice-Cream Market Overview

2 Ice-Cream Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Ice-Cream Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Ice-Cream Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Ice-Cream Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Ice-Cream Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Ice-Cream Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

