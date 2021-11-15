Can We Expect 3.6% Growth Rate by Global Soybean Market (2021-2027)

The global Soybean market was valued at US$ 125110 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 164940 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2027.

Soybean is a species of legume native to East Asia, widely grown for its edible bean, which has numerous uses.

Majorly fuelling demand in the global soybean market is the rising awareness among people about its health benefits. Their increasing applications in various end-use segments such as animal feed is also serving to boost demand. Serving to hamper demand in the global soybean market, on the other hand, is the dairy protein ingredients that have the first mover advantage and greater consumer acceptance.

Global Soybean Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Soybean Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Kerry, Fuji Oil Group, House Foods Group, The WhiteWave Foods, DuPont, CHS, Cargill, The Scoular, Archer-Daniels Midland Co. and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Conventional

Organic

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Other

Table of Content:

1 Soybean Market Overview

2 Soybean Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Soybean Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Soybean Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Soybean Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Soybean Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Soybean Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

