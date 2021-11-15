Thermoplastic Compounding Market Size to See Record Break Revenue of USD 45980 Mn By 2027 | TMR

The global Thermoplastic Compounding market was valued at US$ 33760 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 45980 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027.

Compounding consists of preparing plastic formulations by mixing or/and blending polymers and additives in a molten state, these blends are automatically dosed with fixed setpoints usually through feeders/hoppers. It is mostly a blend of copolymers such as ABS, SAN, SMA etc. with additives such as anti-oxidants, UV-stabilizers and other value adding agents and sometimes a strengthening component is added such as glass fibre.

Plastics present a sustainable and low cost alternative to metals, wood and even ceramic materials utilized in varied industries. Rapid industrialization and expansion of said industries, including automotive, construction and electronics, specifically in emerging economies, is likely to influence consumption patterns & enhance demand over the forecast period.

Global Thermoplastic Compounding Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Thermoplastic Compounding Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are BASF SE, DowDuPont, Coperion K-Tron, Adell Plastics, S & E Speciality Polymers, RTP CO., Agiplast, Sojitz Corporation, Kingfa Science & Technology, Plstiblends India, Ravago, SO.F.TER. GROUP, Citadel Plastics, AKRO-Plastic GmbH, Resinex, Arkema Group, Asahi Kasei, Celanese, Covestro, DSM and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Thermoplastic Polymers

Thermosetting Polymers

Thermoplastic Elastomers

Segment by Application

Consumer Goods

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Automotive

Aerospace

