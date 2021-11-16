Global Cryogenic Pumps Market to Touch USD 592.3 Mn by 2027 as per the Latest Research

The global Cryogenic Pumps market was valued at US$ 460.8 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 592.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027.

A cryopump or a “cryogenic pump” is a vacuum pump that traps gases and vapours by condensing them on a cold surface, but are only effective on some gases. The effectiveness depends on the freezing and boiling points of the gas relative to the cryopump’s temperature. They are sometimes used to block particular contaminants, for example in front of a diffusion pump to trap backstreaming oil, or in front of a McLeod gauge to keep out water. In this function, they are called a cryotrap, waterpump or cold trap, even though the physical mechanism is the same as for a cryopump.

Cryopump is mainly classified into four types: ＜1000std. liter, 1000-2000std. liter, 2000-4000std. liter, ＞4000std. liter. Cryopump between 1000-2000std.liter are the most widely used type which takes up about 53% of the global total in 2016, followed by 2000-4000std. liter with share of about 27%.

Global Cryogenic Pumps Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Cryogenic Pumps Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are SHI Cryogenics Group, Ulvac, Brooks, Leybold, Trillium, PHPK Technologies, Vacree, Edwards Vacuum, CSIC Pride (Nanjing) Cryogenic Technology, Zhejiang Bwokai Electromechanical Technology, Suzhou Bama Superconductive Technology, Ultratorr Technology and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Below 1000std. Liter

1000 to 2000std. Liter

20000 to 4000std. Liter

Above 4000std. Liter

Segment by Application

Semiconductor Manufacturing

Vacuum Coating

Particle Accelerators

Sputter Deposition Systems

Others Applications

