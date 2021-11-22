Chip Handler in Semiconductor Market to make a new high by reaching USD 936.5 Mn by 2027

The global Chip Handler in Semiconductor market was valued at US$ 717 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 936.5 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2027.

Semiconductor Chip Handlers are primarily used to for sorting, testing and transferring chips with the simple electrical interface diagram: ATE → ITA → DUT (package) ← Handler. And these machines are capable of processing thousands of chips in an hour.

Normally, packaged parts use a handler to place the device on a customized interface board, then IC chip handler transfers finished chips to the inspection equipment for final visual and electrical performance test and then sort the chips into good, bad or other bins based on test results.

Note: ATE: Automatic Test Equipment; ITA: Interface Test Adapter; DUT: Device Under Test.

The OSAT segment is the largest of the chip handler market and is expected to garner close to 63% of market share by the end of the forecast period. The growth of the semiconductor industry and rising costs of packaging and testing equipment will create a high demand for automated test equipment along with chip handlers from these OSATs. They are also investing in precision and high-speed IC test handlers so that they can speed up production and deliver high-performance products to market faster.

The global semiconductor chip handler market is consolidated with the presence of just a few suppliers. The manufacturing process requires high capital investment. Manufacturers are looking for ways to expand their production capacity and would like to get products to the market as fast as possible. Vendors who can offer cheaper and technologically advanced products will be able to improve their market share during the forecast period. Key vendors in this market are –ASM Pacific Technology, Advantest, Boston Semi Equipment, Seiko Epson Corporation.

Global Chip Handler in Semiconductor Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Chip Handler in Semiconductor Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Advantest, ASM Pacific Technology, Cohu, MCT, Boston Semi Equipment, Seiko Epson Corporation, TESEC Corporation, Hon Precision, Chroma, SRM Integration, SYNAX, CST, ChangChuan Technology and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Logic Chip Handler

Memory Chip Handler

Segment by Application

OSATs

IDMs

Table of Content:

1 Chip Handler in Semiconductor Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Chip Handler in Semiconductor Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Chip Handler in Semiconductor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

