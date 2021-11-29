Segmenting 6.0% Growth Rate of Air Jet Loom Market by Types, Application, and by Companies

The global Air Jet Loom market was valued at US$ 883.8 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 1369.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2027.

An air-jet weaving machine is a shuttleless loom that uses a jet of air to propel the weft yarn through the warp shed. The machinery used in air-jet weaving consists of a main nozzle, auxiliary nozzles or relay nozzles, and a profile reed.

For the major players of Air Jet Weaving Machines, Toyota maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019, followed by Picanol, Tsudakoma, Dornier and Itema Group. The Top 5 players accounted for 76.02% of the Global Air Jet Weaving Machines revenue market share in 2019.

Asia-Pacific occupied the largest sales market share with 92% in 2019. It is followed by Europe, while other regions have smaller market.

Global Air Jet Loom Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Air Jet Loom Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Toyota Motor Corporation, Picanol, Tsudakoma, Dornier, Itema Group, Tianyi Red Flag, RIFA, Jingwei Textile Machinery, Haijia Machinery, Huasense, KINGTEX, SPR, Yiinchuen Machine and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Reed Space Below 250cm

Reed Space Above 250cm

Segment by Application

Natural Fibers Industry

Chemical Fiber Industry

Table of Content:

1 Air Jet Loom Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Air Jet Loom Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Air Jet Loom Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

