Global Bamboo Furniture Market to Settle at 2.9% Growth Rate by 2021-27

The global Bamboo Furniture market was valued at US$ 8759 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 11060 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027.

Bamboo furniture is undergoing a revolution as of late. The rustic furniture of the sixties and seventies, made from unmilled bamboo shoots and poles, is still available. There is also a new face to this type of furniture as well. Milled, sanded and finished bamboo furniture rivals any hardwood furniture in durability and beauty. Add to the fact bamboo is one of the world’s most environmentally-friendly resources to raise, harvest and use, and it’s clear why bamboo has become one of the hottest furniture building materials on the market.

Global Bamboo Furniture Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Bamboo Furniture Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Yoyu, Dasso, Jiangxi Feiyu, Eco Bamboo & Wood, Tengda, Jiangxi Shanyou, Sinohcon, Tianzhen, Kang Ti Long, Huayu and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Bamboo Chair

Bamboo Desk

Bamboo Bed

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Table of Content:

1 Bamboo Furniture Market Overview

2 Bamboo Furniture Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Bamboo Furniture Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Bamboo Furniture Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Bamboo Furniture Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Bamboo Furniture Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Bamboo Furniture Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

