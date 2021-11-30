Segmenting 19.6% Growth Rate of E-Axle Market by Types, Application, and by Companies

The global E-Axle market was valued at US$ 2658.1 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 9601 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% during 2021-2027.

E-Axle is an electro-mechanical propulsion system equipped with axle structures, electric motor, power electronics, and transmission units. This device acts as a compact, cost-attractive electric drive solution for battery-electric vehicles and hybrid applications. Moreover, it is used in conjunction with a conventional ICE or hybrid powertrain. In addition, E-Axle also combines other several elements such as power inverter, and differential that allows neat packaging and simplified integration. In addition, with increase in economy of scale, electric axle is expected to become cheaper, more compact, and efficient. One of the major factors that driving the E-Axle market share is rising sales of electric & hybrid vehicles across the globe and increase in fuel cost.

Global E-Axle Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global E-Axle Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Axletech International, Borgwarner Inc, Continental AG, Dana Incorporated, GKN Plc, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Nidec Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, AVL List GmbH and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Forward Wheel Drive (FWD)

Rear Wheel Drive (RWD)

All-wheel Drive (AWD)

Other

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Other

