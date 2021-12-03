3D Printed Orthotics Market is Expected to Clock a Notable 4.1% CAGR During the 2021-2027

The global 3D Printed Orthotics market was valued at US$ 4521.4 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 5976.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027.

Orthotic devices, commonly referred to as simply “orthotics”, are wearables used for support and rehabilitation of injured body parts. They can be used for a wide range of debilitating conditions, from simple limb immobilization to full-body instability.

Global core 3D printed orthotics manufacturers include POHLIG GmbH, OT4 Othopädietechnik and Plus Medica OT etc.In the 3D printed orthotics market, lower-limb orthoses occupies the largest market share, with a share about 68%. Followed by upper-limb orthoses and spinal orthoses, with the share about 21% and 12%.

Global 3D Printed Orthotics Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global 3D Printed Orthotics Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are POHLIG GmbH, OT4 Othopädietechnik, Plus Medica OT, Chabloz Orthopaedic Orthotics, Mecuris GmbH, Shapeways, ScientiFeet, Invent Medical, Xkelet Easy Life SL, 8sole, Rsscan, HP, Andiamo, Intamsys and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

