Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 557.2 Mn and expanding at a CAGR of 3.6% by 2027

The global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) market was valued at US$ 330.6 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 557.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2027.

Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) are lauric based, hardened, non-tempered fats that are used as a substitute for cocoa butter and are ideal for compound chocolate and moulded products, while they are also excellent as coatings for biscuits and wafers.

Global core cocoa butter substitutes manufacturers include AAK AB, Bunge Loders Croklaan and Wilmar International etc. The Top 3 companies hold a share about 40%. Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by North America and Europe with the share about 33% and 19%.

Global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Cocoa Butter Substitutes (CBS) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are AAK AB, Bunge Loders Croklaan, Wilmar International, Fuji Oil, Cargill, Premium Vegetable Oils Sdn Bhd, FGV IFFCO Sdn Bhd, Nisshin Oillio, Musim Mas, Olam International, Mewah Group and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Segment by Application

Food

Candy

