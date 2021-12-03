Let’s Understand 6.7% Growth Rate of Wafer Laser Marking Machine Market on Global Aspect and Influencing Factors

The global Wafer Laser Marking Machine market was valued at US$ 151.8 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 250.1 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2027.

Laser action on the wafer through the thermal light source instantaneous thermal ablation and vaporisation or through the cold light source to interrupt the material molecular bond, leaving the corresponding characters, text or patterns and other information on the wafer surface, wafer marking with automatic loading and unloading, automatic positioning, automatic marking function.

Global core wafer laser marking machine manufacturers include EO Technics etc. The Top 1 companies hold a share above 30%. Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 69%, followed by North America and Europe with the share about 13% and 10%.

Global Wafer Laser Marking Machine Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Wafer Laser Marking Machine Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are EO Technics, Thinklaser (ESI), InnoLas Semiconductor GmbH, Han’s Laser Corporation, FitTech Co., Ltd, E&R Engineering Corp, HANMI Semiconductor, Towa Laserfront Corporation, Genesem, Hylax Technology, Beijing KHL Technical Equipment, Shenzhen D-WIN Technology, Gem Laser Limited, New Power Team Technology, Nanjing Dinai Laser Technology, Tianhong Laser and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Full-automatic Marking Machine

Semi-automatic Marking Machine

Segment by Application

2-6 Inch Wafer

8 &12 Inch Wafer

Table of Content:

1 Wafer Laser Marking Machine Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Wafer Laser Marking Machine Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Wafer Laser Marking Machine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

