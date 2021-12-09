Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Market Looks Bullish; Estimated to Grow at 4.0% CAGR from 2021-27

The global Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives market was valued at US$ 1134.5 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1541.4 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

Animal blood is one of the main by-products of animal slaughtering and processing. It has rich protein content and high nutritional value. Plasma protein, as an important protein material, can be used for animal feed and food processing. Studies have shown that plasma proteins are enzymatically treated to obtain hydrolysates consisting of small peptides and amino acids, which are more easily digested and absorbed by the body. At the same time, they show antioxidant properties, inhibition of angiotensin converting enzyme activity, attenuation, and other functional properties and can be used as potential nutrients. Supplements, food additives, and nutraceuticals.

Plasma protein is the most important solid component in plasma, and its amino acid content is rich and its nutritional value is high. At present, it is mainly processed into plasma protein powder as livestock feed or nutritional supplement, or as a raw material or additive for various food systems [11]. Studies have shown that plasma proteins are hydrolyzed by specific enzymes to produce hydrolysates consisting of small peptides and amino acids, which are more easily digested and absorbed by the human body. At the same time, they show antioxidation, inhibition of angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) and attenuation. The functional properties of peptides isolated from them have been widely studied as potential nutritional supplements, food additives and nutraceuticals.

Global Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Lake Immunogenics, Auckland BioSciences, Kraeber & Co. GmbH, Sigma-Aldrich, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Rocky Mountain Biologicals, LAMPIRE Biological Laboratories, Bovogen Biologicals, Proliant, ANZCO Foods and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Find more details at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-animal-blood-plasma-products-and-derivatives-market-outlook

Segment by Type

Immunoglobulin

Fibrinogen

Serum Albumin

Fetal Bovine Serum

Segment by Application

Cell Culture Media

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Sports Nutrition

Nutrition Supplements

Cosmetic Industry

Diagnostic Industry

Pet Food Industry

Table of Content:

1 Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Market Overview

2 Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

Media Contact

Company Name: The Market Reports

Contact Person: Shirish Gupta

Email: sales@themarketreports.com

Phone: +1-631-407-1315