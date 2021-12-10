Automotive Castings Market Worth US$ 15080 Million By 2027 | CAGR 5.7% – Exclusive Report by The Market Reports

The global Automotive Castings market was valued at US$ 9932.8 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 15080 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2027.

Casting isamanufacturing processin which aliquid material isusually poured intoamold, which containsahollow cavity of thedesired shape, and then allowed tosolidify. Thesolidified partisalsoknown asacasting, which isejected or broken outof themold tocompletetheprocess.

Global Automotive Castings Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Automotive Castings Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Aisin Auto, Alcast Technologies, Alcoa, Alu Die Casting, Consolidated Metco, Dynacast, Wotech, Endurance Group, GF Automotive, Kinetic Die Casting Company, Mino, Ningbo Parison Die Casting, Ningbo Zhenhai Xinxie Machinery, NORTHWEST DIE CASTING, Pacific Die Casting, Rockman Industries Inc, Ryobi Die-casting Inc, Sandhu Auto Engineers, Sibar, Texas Die Casting and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Pressure Die Casting

Vacuum Die Casting

Squeeze Die Casting

Semi-Solid Die Casting

Segment by Application

Commercial vehicle

Passenger vehicle

