Automotive Balance Shaft Market to Hit US$ 13990 Million by 2027, Growing at 4.5% CAGR – Research by The Market Reports

The global Automotive Balance Shaft market was valued at US$ 10000 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 13990 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

A balance shaft is designed to rotate and vibrate in a way that reduces the vibration produced by an engine. Balance shafts are commonly used for engine refinement. Four cylinder engines use a tow shaft, which turns in opposite directions on either side of engine’s crankshaft. A single balance shaft is used in three cylinder and V6 engines.

The global market size, in terms of value, of automotive balance shafts is estimated to grow at a promising CAGR of 6.23% from 2018 to 2025. Market growth is propelled by the increasing demand for vehicles equipped with inline-4 cylinder engines and the growing trends of fuel efficiency, reduced CO2 emissions, and weight reduction. However, the shifting focus towards electric vehicles and the increasing demand for SUVs and luxury cars with high-performance engines restrain the growth of the market.

The Asia-Oceania region, comprising markets such as China, India, and Japan, was estimated to be the largest market, in terms of volume, for automotive balance shafts in 2017. The Asia-Oceania region has emerged as significant market for the global automotive industry.The primary reason behind this trend is the Chinese market, which has evolved into the largest producer and consumer of automobiles across the globe. The other major country-level markets in the region include India, Japan, and South Korea. While India is slowly emerging as a credible force in the automotive industry, Japan and South Korea are already well-established names. The North American market, along with the European market, is estimated to spearhead the automotive industry in terms advancements.

Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., LACO, Mitec-jebsen Automotive Systems (Dalian) Co Ltd, Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd., Ningbo Jingda Hardware Manufacture Co., Ltd., Otics Corporation, Sansera Engineering Pvt. Ltd, SHW AG,, SKF Group AB,, TFO Corporation and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Inline-3 Cylinder Engine

Inline-4 Cylinder Engine

Inline-5 Cylinder Engine

V6 Engine

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

High Commercial Vehicles

