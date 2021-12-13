Factors Driving Global Linen Supply Market to Reach USD 9306.2 Mn by 2027

The global Linen Supply market was valued at US$ 7298.6 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 9306.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

Linen is a textile made from the fibers of the flax plant. Linen is laborious to manufacture, but the fiber is very absorbent and garments made of linen are valued for their exceptional coolness and freshness in hot weather.

Key players offer various value-added services along with linen supply. They are involved in offering patient linen and apparels, medical apparels, gowns, towels, washcloths, bath towels, bed covers, pillow covers, and different gowns for a varied patient pool. In addition to these offerings, value-added services result in increasing the attractiveness of these players amongst end users.

Global Linen Supply Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Linen Supply Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Unitex Textile Rental Services, Inc., Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd., Angelica Corporation, E-town Laundry Company, Healthcare Services Group, Inc., ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists, Inc., Tetsudo Linen Service, Celtic Linen, Swisslog Holding AG, AmeriPride Services Inc. and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Bed Sheet & Pillow Covers

Blanket

Bed Covers

Bathing & Cleaning Accessories

Patient repositioner

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Standalone Clinics

