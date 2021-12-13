Find Out Factors Behind 3.9% Growth Rate of Global Lighting Fixtures Market

The global Lighting Fixtures market was valued at US$ 162350 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 218930 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

A light fixture, light fitting, or luminaire is an electrical device that contains an electric lamp that provides illumination. All light fixtures have a fixture body and one or more lamps. The lamps may be in sockets for easy replacement—or, in the case of some LED fixtures, hard-wired in place.

A significant number of industries are currently in a transitory phase towards improving power consumption to work performed ratios. One of the core methods to reduce power consumption is through the implementation of modern and efficient lighting fixtures. As a result, industries switching over from incandescent and fluorescent lighting to modern LED lighting offer the biggest driver to lighting fixture producers.

Additional drivers include the booming construction industry and the overall increase in population and disposable income across the world and especially in emerging economies. There is, however, a high initial investment required for new entrants to the lighting fixture production business. At the same time, the multiple number of members involved in making an end-user purchase decision add to the complexity of the buying process, thereby restraint the growth rate of lighting fixture players to a certain extent.

Global Lighting Fixtures Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Lighting Fixtures Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Acuity Brands, Inc., Cooper Lighting, LLC, General Electric Company, Hubbell Lighting, Inc., Juno Lighting Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LSI Industries Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, Panasonic Corporation Eco Solution Company, Zumtobel Lighting GmbH and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Ceiling, Pendant and Chandelier Lighting Fixtures

Wall Mounted Market Lighting Fixtures

Recessed Market Lighting Fixtures

Portable Market Lighting Fixtures

High Bay and Low Bay Lighting Fixtures

Others (Automotive, Aerospace and Machinery) Lighting Fixtures

Segment by Application

Industrial and Commercial

Residential

Outdoor

Architectural

Others (Automotive, Aerospace and Machinery)

Table of Content:

1 Lighting Fixtures Market Overview

2 Lighting Fixtures Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Lighting Fixtures Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Lighting Fixtures Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Lighting Fixtures Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Lighting Fixtures Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Lighting Fixtures Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

