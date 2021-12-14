Automotive Energy Recovery System Market is estimated to register 5.1% CAGR during 2021-2027

The global Automotive Energy Recovery System market was valued at US$ 116.1 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 169.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2027.

Automotive energy recovery system utilizes dissipated energy to perform various functions in a vehicle such as to provide power to engine or batteries and to enhance engine efficiency by recycling exhausted gasses. The utilization of dissipated energy improves the overall performance of a vehicle and reduces the emission of greenhouse gasses. Most of the electric vehicles are equipped with the regenerative braking system, whereas turbocharger and exhaust gas recirculation have greater penetration in diesel- & gasoline-powered vehicles.

The global automotive energy recovery system market is driven by stringent vehicular emission rules & regulations, increase in trend of engine downsizing, and stringent fuel economy standards. In addition, rise in a number of electrical vehicles & EVSE infrastructure and improved vehicle performance fuel the market growth. However, increase in overall cost & weight of vehicles and high repair & maintenance cost restrain the growth of the market. Irrespective of these challenges, increase in concerns about environment and advancement in technology, such as introducing waste energy recovery system in two-wheelers, are expected to provide various opportunities for new products and boost the market growth.

Global Automotive Energy Recovery System Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Automotive Energy Recovery System Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Robert Bosch GMBH, Continental AG, Autoliv Inc., Hyundai Mobis, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Cummins Inc., Tenneco Inc., Faurecia, BorgWarner Inc., IHI Corporation, Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Maxwell Technologies, Skleton Technologies and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Regenerative Braking System

Turbocharger

Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)

Segment by Application

Two-Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Table of Content:

1 Automotive Energy Recovery System Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Automotive Energy Recovery System Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Automotive Energy Recovery System Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

