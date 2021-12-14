Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems Market is Anticipated to Record a Valuation of US$ 23200 Million by 2027, Recent Study by The Market Reports

The global Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems market was valued at US$ 18650 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 23200 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2027.

Automotive fuel delivery injection systems are considered as a sustainable means to reduce carbon emissions. By achieving the perfect balance between fuel and air mixture, these systems manage the fuel delivery efficiently, controlling the emission of hazardous gasses from unburnt fuel and optimizing the mileage of the vehicle.

The growing demand for advanced automotive fuel delivery and injection systems that are low on maintenance with simple design yet higher efficacy, on account of the rising preference for hybrid electric vehicles and automobiles that run on compressed natural gas (CNG), has attracted a great deal of investments in research and development activities. This factor is anticipated to bring in significant growth to this market in the near future. Along with this, the commercialization of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles is also expected to fuel the demand for these systems over the next few years.

Global Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Denso Corp, Delphi Automotive Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Magneti Marelli S.P.A, Ti Automotive Inc., Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Lucas TVS Ltd., Edelbrock LLC, MSD Ignition and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Throttle Body Fuel Injector

Direct Fuel Injector

Sequential Fuel Injector

Port Fuel Injector

Segment by Application

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Hybrid Vehicle

