Automotive Seat Climate Systems Market is Projected to Clock a CAGR of 3.6% During 2021-2027

The global Automotive Seat Climate Systems market was valued at US$ 9436.5 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 12440 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2027.

Automotive seat climate technology keeps up driver and traveler’s seats temperature to an agreeable level during travels. The technology warms the seats in icy temperature and to cool the seats in tropical and hot conditions.

Automotive seat climate systems comprises of the following parts – electronic control unit (ECU), seat ventilation system, seat warming system and neck conditioner system. The ECU framework is inserted in an automotive seat climate framework and controls its general functioning. Seat ventilation system gives a comfortable sensation to the driver and traveler seats by evacuating the warmth caught between the body and seat in tropical situations. Seat warming systems help to control the temperature of the vehicle seat. Fans and incorporated thermoelectric technology influence the seats to warm or cool as indicated by client needs. Neck conditioner gives warmed or cooled air through seat necks giving solace to driver and travelers.

The primary factor that drives the market is the increased driver comfort during long journeys and rise in penetration of semi-luxury and luxury vehicles worldwide. Further, growth in disposable income of the population, high fuel efficiency, and lower electric power consumption are also expected to fuel the market growth. However, high installation cost of automotive climate seats is anticipated to hinder this growth. Moreover, increase in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, and high requirement for climate seas in mid-passenger and commercial vehicles are expected to offer ample number of opportunities to key players of the market.

Global Automotive Seat Climate Systems Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Automotive Seat Climate Systems Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Lear Corporation, Gentherm, Konsberg Automotive, Adient plc, Continental AG, Magna International Inc., II-VI, Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Recticel, Faurecia and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Electronic Control Unit

Seat Ventilation System

Seat Heating System

Neck Conditioner System

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

