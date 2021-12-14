Automotive Tubeless Tire Market Worth US$ 176120 Million By 2027 | CAGR 3.5% – Exclusive Report by The Market Reports

The global Automotive Tubeless Tire market was valued at US$ 134150 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 176120 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.

Tubeless tires operate without an inner tube, while the outer casing makes an air tight seal with the rim of the wheel, and air is held in the assembly of casing and rim. The tubeless tire comprises of tread, steel belt, and spiral layer, and assist vehicles in numerous functions, such as supports vehicle load, transmits traction & breaking force to road surface, absorbs road shocks, and changes & maintains direction of travel. Moreover, to accomplish these basic functions, a tubeless tire is made up of steel belt covered with resilient rubber and inflated with high-pressure air (nitrogen, CO2, O2, and mixture of gases).

The tubeless tire market is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to its advantages, such as easy puncture repair, more comfortable for higher speed, lower tire pressure, better bump absorption, and reduced rotating weight as compared to conventional tires. Commercial vehicles, such as heavy-duty trucks & buses may integrate 8 or more than 8 tubeless tires depending on the application and role of the vehicle, whereas two wheelers are integrated with 2 tires and passenger cars with 4 tires.

Global Automotive Tubeless Tire Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Automotive Tubeless Tire Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company, Continental AG, MICHELIN, Pirelli Tyre S.p.A., Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., Hankook Tire Co. Ltd., CST., Yokohama Tire Corporation, Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd., CEAT Ltd., MRF Limited, Kumho Tire Co., Inc., Apollo Tyres Ltd and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Radial

Bias

Segment by Application

Two-Wheeler

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

