Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 12.6% | Latest Research by The Market Reports

The global Autonomous Emergency Braking System market was valued at US$ 21160 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 50060 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2021-2027.

Autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS) is a new safety technology increasingly being fitted to vehicles, which monitors the traffic conditions ahead and automatically brakes the car if the driver fails to respond to an emergency situation. AEB is seen by experts as an important development as is the seatbelt, but rather than protecting the occupant in the event of a crash, it aims to prevent the crash happening in the first place. The application of autonomous emergency braking system industry is engaged in advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

The global autonomous emergency braking system market is driven by rise in number of road accidents, and high adoption rate of advanced braking systems. However, high cost of AEBS technology hampers the autonomous emergency braking system market growth.

Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Valeo S.A., Delphi Automotive PLC, Paccar Inc. (DAF), Autoliv, Inc., Knorr-Bremse AG, Mando Corporation, Wabco Holdings, Inc.and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

High Speed-Inter Urban AEB Systems

Low Speed-City AEB Systems

Pedestrian-VRU (Vulnerable Road Users) AEB Systems

Segment by Application

Forward Emergency Braking

Reverse Emergency Braking

Multi-directional Braking

