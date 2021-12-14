Baby Infant Formula Market to Bang 5.4% Growth Rate to Reach USD XX Mn by 2027

The global Baby Infant Formula market was valued at US$ 21960 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 32700 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027.

Infant formula, or baby formula, is a manufactured food designed and marketed for feeding to babies and infants under 12 months of age, usually prepared for bottle-feeding or cup-feeding from powder (mixed with water) or liquid (with or without additional water). The U.S. Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA) defines infant formula as “a food which purports to be or is represented for special dietary use solely as a food for infants by reason of its simulation of human milk or its suitability as a complete or partial substitute for human milk”.

Infant formula consists of various nutrients, such as carbohydrates, fats, proteins, vitamins, minerals, and others (linoleic acid, prebiotic, and others), that are fed to babies for their overall development. Although physicians recommend exclusive breastfeeding for under six months babies, infant formula can be used as an alternative, as it consists of similar nutrient contents. Increase in women working population outside home is the key factor that drives the market. Moreover, change in lifestyle, rise in middle class population, growth in disposable income in emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, and increase in awareness about high nutritional content in the infant formula propels the market growth. However, concerns related to food safety and decline in global birth rate may hamper this growth.

Global Baby Infant Formula Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Baby Infant Formula Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

