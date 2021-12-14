Bakery Ingredients Market Worth US$ 16280 Million by 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Market Reports

The global Bakery Ingredients market was valued at US$ 11890 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 16280 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027.

Bakery ingredients are the food products responsible to maintain the freshness, softness, & taste; improve shelf life; and increase the protein content in the baked items. These items are available in different varieties in the market and are considered as the basic food for human nutrition globally. The choice of the ingredients and the compositions determine the flavor & texture of the finished baked food product. The major products, such as breads and biscuits, are growing at a significant growth rates, thus, these are anticipated to provide high growth opportunities to the key industrial players throughout the forecast period. In the mature markets of North America and Europe, the bakery ingredients exhibiting health benefits and those containing lesser or negligible artificial constituents are growing at a higher rate. The artificial ingredients include benzoyl peroxide, calcium bromate, and harmful colorings.

The global bakery ingredients market is driven by factors such as busy lifestyles and change in dietary habits that has resulted in higher consumption of bakery products. Moreover, change in culture and routines of people in the developing nations coupled with growth in demand for low trans-fat & gluten-free products supplement the market growth. In addition, rapid rise in obesity rates and rise in fitness-related concerns have fueled the demand for healthy bakery food products. Conversely, the trend for replacement of baked products by cereals, such as oats, is expected to hamper the growth of the global market. Furthermore, stringent regulations and implementation of international quality standards hamper the market growth. However, the potential market for frozen bakery foods along with proactive efforts of key players to reduce production costs, & increase shelf life of products are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Global Bakery Ingredients Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Bakery Ingredients Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Sdzucker, Taura Natural Ingredients Ltd., AAK AB, Tate & lyle, Corbion, IFFCO Corporate, CSM Bakery Solutions, Novozymes, Puratos Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Group and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Enzymes

Starch

Fiber

Colors

Flavors

Emulsifiers

Antimicrobials

Others

Segment by Application

Bread

Cookies & Biscuits

Rolls & Pies

Cakes & Pastries

Others

Table of Content:

1 Bakery Ingredients Market Overview

2 Bakery Ingredients Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Bakery Ingredients Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Bakery Ingredients Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Bakery Ingredients Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Bakery Ingredients Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Bakery Ingredients Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

