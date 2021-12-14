Global Cobalt Sulphate Market to Settle at 3.4% Growth Rate by 2021-27

The global Cobalt Sulphate market was valued at US$ 838.7 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 950.1 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2027.

Cobalt sulfate is an inorganic, divalent cobalt salt of sulfuric acid, represented by the chemical formula, CoSO4. It is an odorless reddish metallic salt, which is readily soluble in water and methanol. Cobalt oxide or other cobalt derivatives are dissolved in dilute sulfuric acid, which crystallizes to form cobalt sulfate. In addition, large amount of cobalt sulfate is produced as a by-product during the manufacturing of various metals, such as nickel and copper.

The global cobalt sulphate market is segmented based on application and region. Based on application, it is bifurcated into super alloy, hard facing/HSS & other alloy, magnet, hard material, catalyst, color, and battery, and others. Super alloys are high-performance alloys, used in situations that require exceptional properties, such as high mechanical strength, resistance to high temperatures, corrosion, and other stress situations. Besides the batteries segment, a major share of the cobalt sulphate industry has accounted by the super alloys segment due to their applications in aircraft manufacturing.

Global Cobalt Sulphate Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Cobalt Sulphate Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Freeport Cobalt Oy, Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt Industrial Co., Ltd, Jiayuan Cobalt Holdings, Jilin Jien Nickel Industry Co., Ltd., Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd., Nickel & Cobalt Hightech Development, Nicomet Industries Limited, MMC Norilsk Nickel, Umicore, Zhangjiagang Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd., Dalian Ruiyuan, Hebei Kingway, Nantong Xinwei and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Battery

Pigment

Segment by Application

Super Alloy

Hard Facing/ HSS & Other Alloy

Magnet

Hard Material

Catalyst

Color

Battery

Others

