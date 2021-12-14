Global Microwave Power Transmission System Industry to Mark USD 10110 Mn by 2027

The global Microwave Power Transmission System market was valued at US$ 2535 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 10110 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% during 2021-2027.

Microwave transmission is the transmission of information or energy by microwave radio waves. Although an experimental 40-mile (64 km) microwave telecommunication link across the English Channel was demonstrated in 1931, the development of radar in World War II provided the technology for practical exploitation of microwave communication. In the 1950s, large transcontinental microwave relay networks, consisting of chains of repeater stations linked by line-of-sight beams of microwaves were built in Europe and America to relay long distance telephone traffic and television programs between cities. Communication satellites which transferred data between ground stations by microwaves took over much long distance traffic in the 1960s. In recent years, there has been an explosive increase in use of the microwave spectrum by new telecommunication technologies such as wireless networks, and direct-broadcast satellites which broadcast television and radio directly into consumers’ homes.

The inductive technology captured the largest share of the wireless power transmission market. However, the magnetic resonance has a competitive advantage over the inductive technology as it offers long range power and multiple devices charging capabilities. Along with these two technologies, far-field technologies such as microwave (RF) and laser/infrared-based power transmission would expect to revolutionize the market for wireless power transmission in the near future. Microwave (RF) and laser/infrared-based power transmission is at the nascent research and development stage and expected to be commercialized in the next one or two years. The inductive technology is in the growth stage, while the magnetic resonate technology is in the introductory phase; however, the market for both is expected to grow in the future.

Global Microwave Power Transmission System Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Microwave Power Transmission System Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Qualcomm, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., TDK Corporation, Texas Instruments, Inc., Nucurrent, Inc., Powermat Technologies, Ltd., Powerbyproxi, Ltd., Witricity Corporation, Convenientpower Hk, Ltd., Salcomp PLC and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Find more details at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-microwave-power-transmission-system-market-outlook

Segment by Type

Induction

Magnetic Resonance

Segment by Application

Standalone Chargers

Automotive (In Vehicle)

Electric Vehicle Charging

Furniture

Industrial

Table of Content:

1 Microwave Power Transmission System Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Microwave Power Transmission System Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Microwave Power Transmission System Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

Media Contact

Company Name: The Market Reports

Contact Person: Shirish Gupta

Email: sales@themarketreports.com

Phone: +1-631-407-1315