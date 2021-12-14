The Global Bio Plasticizers Market to show 5.6% CAGR from 2021-27

The global Bio Plasticizers market was valued at US$ 850.2 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 1280.4 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027.

Bio plasticizers are polymer additives meant for improving flexibility, softness, workability, and volatility of the plasticized materials. These are based on renewable resources and produced from vegetable raw materials such as soybean, palm, castor oil, citrates, stearic acid, and starch. They may be internal or external based on the kind of modifications done to the materials to which they are added. Bio plasticizers are available as different types in market among which epoxides and castor oil based types (sebacates & glycerol esters) are highly adopted. They can replace phthalates in toys, food packaging, medical devices, and personal care products as phthalates are banned by different government in these commodities.

Rise in demand for flexible PVC in different applications, ban imposed on certain plasticizers, and growth in number of packaging industries drive the global bio plasticizers market. Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of volume & growth, due to massive demand and production in China as well as high developing rate of the market in India & other countries. High pricing of bio plasticizers is expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period. Continuous innovation in bio plasticizers resulting in generation of its superior form with lesser cost and R&D activities for producing new applications by different market players are projected to provide numerous opportunities for development of the bio plasticizers market.

Global Bio Plasticizers Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Bio Plasticizers Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Bioamber Inc., DuPont, Emery Oleochemicals, Evonik, Lanxess, Matrìca, Myriant, PolyOne, Vertellus, Galata Chemicals, ROQUETTE, Jungbunzlauer Suisse, OXEA, Proviron, Jiangxi East Huge Dragon Chemical, Hebei Jingu Plasticizer and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Epoxides

Sebacates

Succinic Acid

Citrates

Glycerol Esters

Others

Segment by Application

Flooring & Wall

Film & Sheet Coverings

Wires & Cables

Coated Fabrics

Consumer Goods

Others

