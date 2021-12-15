Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market is estimated to register 3.1% CAGR during 2021-2027

The global Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices market was valued at US$ 4984.2 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 6369.4 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a physiological condition that has an adverse impact on the pumping efficiency of the cardiac muscles. It characterizes the accumulation of fluid around the heart leading to inefficient pumping. The onset of CHF is marked by the failure of the ventricles to pump sufficient volume of blood to the body organs. This eventually leads to deposition of fluid in the lungs, abdomen, liver, and lower body. CHF is treated by a number of devices that maintain heart rhythm, such as pacemakers, cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), and ventricular assist devices (VADs).

This is primarily attributed to the constantly changing lifestyle habits (such as unhealthy dietary habits, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, obesity, and lack of physical activity) which make individuals more susceptible to arrhythmia and heart failure. In addition, a number of factors such as the large number of technological advancements in CHF treatment devices, increased adoption rate of these devices, and rising emphasis on early intervention and primary prevention of heart-related disorders are responsible for driving the market. Conversely, stringent government regulations for the approval of CHF treatment devices, high cost of, and high preference to drugs for CHF treatment are some of the factors restraining the market growth.

Global Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Abiomed, Berlin Heart GmbH, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, HeartWare International, Jarvik Heart, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic, ReliantHeart, Abbott and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs)

Segment by Application

Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

Right Ventricular Assist Device (RVAD)

Biventricular Assist Device (BIVAD)

