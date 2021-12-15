Construction Adhesives & Sealants Chemical Market is Anticipated to Record a Valuation of US$ 10280 Million by 2027, Recent Study by The Market Reports

The global Construction Adhesives & Sealants Chemical market was valued at US$ 7857.9 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 10280 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.

Adhesive is a chemical mixture, which holds at least two surfaces together to form a single unit. Sealant is a semisolid substance, which is used to fill the space between the two surfaces, thereby providing a barrier or protective coating. Adhesives have high shear and tensile strength and are used for holding and bonding applications. Sealants are preferably used for their ability to fill gaps, and resist relative movement of the substrates. They are more flexible, but have lower strength than adhesives.

The global construction adhesives & sealants chemical market is segmented based on adhesive type, sealant type, application, and geography. On the basis of adhesive type, the market is divided into water-based, solvent-based, hot melt, pressure-sensitive, and others (reactive and formaldehyde adhesives). Sealants are classified into acrylic, silicone, polyurethane, butyl, and others (polysulfide, latex, and silyl-modified polymers sealants). Applications covered in the study include residential, commercial, infrastructure, and repair structures.

Global Construction Adhesives & Sealants Chemical Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Construction Adhesives & Sealants Chemical Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Henkel AG & Company, H.B. Fuller, Bostik SA, Sika AG, 3M, Illinois Tool Works Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, DAP Products, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Franklin International and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Find more details at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-construction-adhesives-sealants-chemical-market-outlook

Segment by Type

Adhesives

Sealants

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Others

Table of Content:

1 Construction Adhesives & Sealants Chemical Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Construction Adhesives & Sealants Chemical Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Construction Adhesives & Sealants Chemical Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

Media Contact

Company Name: The Market Reports

Contact Person: Shirish Gupta

Email: sales@themarketreports.com

Phone: +1-631-407-1315