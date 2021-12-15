Control Valve Market is Projected to Clock a CAGR of 3.3% During 2021-2027

The global Control Valve market was valued at US$ 6613 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 8579.7 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027.

Control valves are used to regulate process variables, such as flow, temperature, pressure, and fluid level in the process industries including oil & gas, water management, chemicals, power generation, automotive, mining, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and many others.

Control valves play an important role in increasing efficiency, safety, and profitability of these process industries. Furthermore, the manufacturers of control valves are constantly engaging in research and development activities to design their products in accordance with the changing requirements in various industries. The main drivers for the growth of control valves market are gradual increase in the need for automation in the process industry, the rising number of industrial infrastructure projects in developing countries, and the ever increasing investment across all the process industries especially oil & gas industry. Additionally, the demand for control valves is expected to be high in the pharmaceutical industry. High energy demand integrated with growing population is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Inefficient logistics and supply system across the world is one of the challenges for control valves market in the period 2018-2025.

Global Control Valve Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Control Valve Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Emerson Electric, Flowserve Corporation, Metso Corporation, Pentair Plc, General Electric Company, Samson AG, MIL Control Limited, Crane Fluid Inc, IMI Plc, Velan Inc, Crane Co., Flowserve Corporation and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Pneumatic Control Valve

Hydraulic Control Valve

Electrical Control Valve

Segment by Application

Electrical Power

Oil and Gas

Water &Waste-water Management

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Mining

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Others

