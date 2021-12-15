Costume Jewelry Market Size Worth USD 33910 Mn By 2027: The Market Reports

The global Costume Jewelry market was valued at US$ 22960 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 33910 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2027.

Costume jewelry market has witness increased adoption owing to factors such as increasing prices of gold, silver & other precious gems jewelry, increasing demand for men costume jewelry and availability of wide variety of designs in costume jewelry.

Rise in living standards, and growing fashion consciousness are expected to boost the market growth. Presently, costume jewelry are high in demand among corporate people, working women, teenagers, and working population owing to affordability and increasing demand of men costume jewelry.

Global Costume Jewelry Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Costume Jewelry Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Avon Product, Buckley London, Swank, Cartier, LOUIS VUITTON, DCK Concessions, Billig Jewelers, BaubleBar, Giorgio Armani, Stuller, The Colibri Group, H. Stern, Channel, Yurman Design, Gianni Versace, Gucci Group NV, Swarovski Group, PANDORA A/S, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Zara, PRADA and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Necklaces & Chains

Earrings

Rings

Cufflinks & studs

Bracelets

Others (Brooches, etc.)

Segment by Application

Retail

Online

