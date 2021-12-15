Crystal Oscillator Market Worth US$ 3164.9 Million by 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Market Reports

The global Crystal Oscillator market was valued at US$ 2401.7 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 3164.9 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2027.

Crystal oscillator circuit is a resonating device that uses a piezoelectric crystal resonator to produce electric pulses with precise frequency via mechanical vibrations. A piezoelectric material is used in these crystals owing to the advantages of crystal oscillator such as converting mechanical vibrations into electric pulses and vice versa. These advantages have broadened the areas of applications of crystal oscillator. A crystal oscillator is a type of electronic oscillator/frequency oscillator that produces oscillations of a certain frequency. These crystals are utilized in digital devices such as integrated circuits, radio transmitters, and watches to produce clock signals.

One of the several factors that increase the demand for crystal oscillators is the requirement of highly stable frequency oscillators in the telecommunication industry. Furthermore, there is continuous increasing need for more compact telecommunication components with low power consumption and cost efficiency, which is served by intensive R&D activities in the crystal oscillator market. Among all the crystal oscillators, oven-controlled crystal oscillators offer the unmatched frequency stability and are best suited for telecommunication applications. In addition, the demand for crystal oscillator circuits in portable electronic devices , infotainment system in vehicles, automatic driver assist systems (ADASs) in the automotive industry drive the growth of crystal oscillator market. The wide range of crystal oscillator application includes industries such as electronics, IT & telecommunication, automotive & transport, and aerospace & defense.

Global Crystal Oscillator Market: Drivers and Restrains

Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Crystal Oscillator Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Seiko Epson Corp., Nihon Dempa Kogyo, TXC Corporation, Vectron, River Eletec Corporation, Kyocera Crystal Device Corporation, Murata Manufacturing, Rakon Limited, Daishinku Corp., Fox Electronics, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Sony Corp, SAMSUNG Electronics, Advanced Micro Devices and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator

Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator

Others

Segment by Application

Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Military & Defense

Automotive & Transport

Others (Healthcare & Industrial)

Table of Content:

1 Crystal Oscillator Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Crystal Oscillator Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Crystal Oscillator Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

