Factors Driving Global Magnetic Mechanical Seals Market to Reach USD 287 Mn by 2027

The global Magnetic Mechanical Seals market was valued at US$ 201.3 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 287 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2027.

Magnetic fluid sealing technology is developed on the basis of magnetic fluid. When the magnetic fluid is injected into the gap of the magnetic field, it can fill the entire gap, forming a “liquid O-ring seal.” The function of the magnetic fluid sealing device is to transfer the rotating motion to the sealed container, which is often used for vacuum sealing. The magnetic fluid seal is composed of a non-magnetic seat, a bearing, a magnetic pole, a permanent magnet, a magnetic shaft and a magnetic fluid. Under the action of a uniform and stable magnetic field, the magnetic fluid is filled in the set space, and a multi-level “O-shaped sealing ring” is established to achieve the sealing effect. It can be used in monocrystalline silicon furnaces, vacuum brazing furnaces, vacuum melting furnaces, Sealing of vacuum equipment such as chemical vapor deposition, ion plating, liquid crystal regeneration, etc., as well as sealing of high temperature and high-pressure equipment and equipment with high environmental protection requirements.

Global key players of Magnetic Mechanical Seals include Ferrotec, NOK, etc. Global top 3 companies hold a share over 70%. Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Europe and North America with the share about 20% respectively. In terms of product, Solid Shaft is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Semiconductor Industry, with a share about 40%.

Global Magnetic Mechanical Seals Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Magnetic Mechanical Seals Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Ferrotec, NOK, Moretech Co., Ltd, KSM, Rigaku Mechatronics Co., Ltd., Zigong Zhaoqiang, Vic Ferrofluidics Co., Ltd, ANZ, MAGSEALS, Hangzhou Vigor, Beijing Shenjan and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Solid Shaft

Hollow Shaft

Multi-Shaft

Segment by Application

Semiconductor Industry

PV Industry

General Industry

Others

Table of Content:

1 Magnetic Mechanical Seals Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Magnetic Mechanical Seals Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Magnetic Mechanical Seals Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

