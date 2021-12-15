Global Antimicrobial Coated Catheter Market to Clock 7.0% CAGR from 2021-27

The global Antimicrobial Coated Catheter market was valued at US$ 1088.6 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1724.5 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2027.

Antimicrobial catheters refer to catheters coated or infiltrated with antibacterial drugs, disinfectants, and metal-containing preparations. Anti-infective substances may coat the catheter, or attach to the catheter by chemical bonding. The anti-infection principle of the catheter is that when the catheter is exposed to blood, body fluids or other liquids, the anti-infective substance will be released around the catheter to form an anti-infective environment to resist microorganisms, thereby preventing the propagation and migration of bacteria colonizing the catheter.

Medical Catheters are tubes that can inserted into a body cavity, vessel or duct, usually to allow for the administration of fluids, medications or gases or to drain fluids or urine from the body.

Global key players of Antimicrobial Coated Catheter include Teleflex, BD, etc. Global top 3 companies hold a share over 60%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific with the share about 25% and 15%. In terms of product, Silver Ion Coating is the largest segment, with a share about 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Vascular Access, with a share about 70%.

Global Antimicrobial Coated Catheter Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Antimicrobial Coated Catheter Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Teleflex, BD, B. Braun, Edwards Lifesciences, Vygon, Cardinal Health, Medline, Medtronic, Cook Medical, WellLead, Lepu Medical and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Antibiotic Coating

Silver Ion Coating

Protein Nano Bacteriostatic Coating

Segment by Application

Urinary

Vascular Access

Other

