Aluminum Pigments Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.6% | Latest Research by The Market Reports

The global Aluminum Pigments market was valued at US$ 352.2 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 465.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2027.

Aluminum pigments are produced almost exclusively using a wet-milling process that involves mineral spirits or other solvents. When aluminum powder is milled into a pigment, the geometry of the particles forms different shapes. For example, pigments used in plastics come in three different shapes. They resemble a flat cornflake, a flat ellipse and a sphere. Mirror-like pigments are produced through a vapor deposition process when a thin aluminum layer is deposited on a carrier film. The metallized film is run through a solvent tank where the release coating is dissolved. The remaining aluminum layer is removed to form coarse reflective aluminum pigment flakes.

Aluminum pigments appear to have color because they absorb some wavelengths of light more readily than other wavelengths (selective absorption). In contrast to a dye, a pigment generally is insoluble and will not combine with the substrate. This is a vital advantage when absorption-prone materials are used. The appearances created by aluminum pigment range from metallescence (a colored pearlescent effect), a “liquid metal” appearance, a high or pinpoint sparkle and the glitter effect. Pigments can appear low-sheen or exceptionally bright, depending on the surface polish. These light-absorption and reflective factors contribute to the different appearances of paints and coatings used in the automotive industry.

Global Aluminum Pigments Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Aluminum Pigments Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are BASF, GEOTECH, Carlfors Bruk, ECKART Effect Pigments, Silberline, Carl Schlenk, Toyal, Alba Aluminiu, Arasan Aluminium Industries, Asahi Kasei and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Floating Aluminum Pigment

Non-floating Aluminum Pigment

Segment by Application

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Plastics

Personal Care Products

