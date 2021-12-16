Segmenting 23.5% Growth Rate of SiN AMB Substrate Market by Types, Application, and by Companies

The global SiN AMB Substrate market was valued at US$ 55 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 268.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% during 2021-2027.

Active Metal Brazing (AMB) is the latest developments in ceramic substrates and offers the ability to produce Heavy Copper with a AlN (Aluminium Nitride) or SiN (Silicon Nitride). The normal metallisation process is not used as AMB involves brazing pure copper on the ceramic in a high temperature vacuum brazing process. As well as offering a high reliability substrate with unique heat dissipation. The brazing technology also enables double sided copper weights of up to 800µm on thin ceramic substrates of just 0.25mm.

Global key players of SiN AMB Substrate include Rogers Corporation, Heraeus Electronics, etc. Global top 3 companies hold a share over 50%. Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by Europe and Americas with the share about 30% and 10%. In terms of product, 0.32mm SiN AMB Substrates is the largest segment, with a share over 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automotive, with a share about 50%.

Global SiN AMB Substrate Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global SiN AMB Substrate Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Rogers Corporation, Heraeus Electronics, Kyocera, Toshiba Materials, DENKA, KCC, Ferrotec, BYD, Shenzhen Xinzhou Electronic Technology, Zhejiang TC Ceramic Electronic, Shengda Tech, Beijing Moshi Technology, Nantong Winspower, Wuxi Tianyang Electronics and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

32mm SiN AMB Substrates

25mm SiN AMB Substrates

Segment by Application

Automobile

Traction & Railway

New Energy & Power Grid

Military & Aerospace

Others

Table of Content:

1 SiN AMB Substrate Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global SiN AMB Substrate Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 SiN AMB Substrate Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

