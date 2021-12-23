7.0% Estimated Growth for Global Antimicrobial Catheters Market from 2021-27

The global Antimicrobial Catheters market was valued at US$ 1088.6 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1724.5 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2027.

A catheter is a soft hollow tube, which is passed into the bladder to drain urine. Catheters are sometimes necessary for people, who for a variety of reasons, cannot empty their bladder in the usual way, i.e. passing urine into a toilet or urinal. This report mainly studies Antibiotic Coating Catheters and Silver Coating Catheters.

Antimicrobial catheters refer to catheters coated or infiltrated with antibacterial drugs, disinfectants, and metal-containing preparations. Anti-infective substances may coat the catheter, or attach to the catheter by chemical bonding. The anti-infection principle of the catheter is that when the catheter is exposed to blood, body fluids or other liquids, the anti-infective substance will be released around the catheter to form an anti-infective environment to resist microorganisms, thereby preventing the propagation and migration of bacteria colonizing the catheter.

Antimicrobial Catheters manufacturers include Teleflex, BD and Cardinal Health etc. The top 3 companies hold a share of nearly 70%. North America takes up the largest market, with a share of more than 50%, followed by Europe, with the share about 25%.

Global Antimicrobial Catheters Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Antimicrobial Catheters Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are Teleflex, BD, B. Braun, Edwards Lifesciences, Vygon, Cardinal Health, Medline, Medtronic, Cook Medical, WellLead, Lepu Medical and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Segment by Type

Antibiotic Coating Catheters

Silver Coating Catheters

Segment by Application

Urinary

Vascular Access

Others

