Which Companies Helping Degradable Non-woven Materials Market to Reach USD 2511.2 Mn by 2027

The global Degradable Non-woven Materials market was valued at US$ 1181 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ 2511.2 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2021-2027.

Degradable non-woven materials, commonly known as nonwoven fabric, refers to the fiber, yarn or filament, with mechanical, chemical or physical methods to make the bond or combination of the fabric. It is called cloth because of its appearance and certain properties. Non-woven fabric is moisture-proof, breathable, flexible, light in weight, non-combustion-supporting, easy to decompose, non-toxic, non-irritating, colorful, low-cost, recyclable and so on.

Degradable non-woven materials manufacturers include UNITIKA, Asahi Kasei, WPT Nonwovens and Sateri etc. The top 4 companies hold a share about 6%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Europe and China with the share about 30% and 15%.

Global Degradable Non-woven Materials Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Degradable Non-woven Materials Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027.

Key Companies profiled in this report are UNITIKA, Asahi Kasei, Sateri, IHSAN Sons, WPT Nonwovens, Xinlong Holding (Group) Company Ltd., Xiamen Yanjan New Material, AnHui HuaMao Textile Company Limited, AnHui Jinchun Nonwoven, Zhejiang Zhenbang Industrial, Changshu Changjiang Chemical Fiber, Hubei Xinrou Technology, Fujian ENERGY Nanfang Hygiene MATERIALS, Foshan Sanshui Tongxing Nonwovens, Dongguan Youyu Industrial Investment and more in terms of market share by sales, revenue, average pricing, product type, margins, recent developments etc.

Find more details at: https://www.themarketreports.com/report/global-degradable-non-woven-materials-market-outlook

Segment by Type

Spunlaced Nonwovens

Melt-blown Nonwovens

Spunbond Nonwovens

Needle-punched Nonwovens

Others

Segment by Application

Medical Care

Civil Engineering

Industrial

Household

Others

Table of Content:

1 Degradable Non-woven Materials Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Production and Capacity by Region

4 Global Degradable Non-woven Materials Consumption by Region

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Degradable Non-woven Materials Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Production and Supply Forecast

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

Media Contact

Company Name: The Market Reports

Contact Person: Shirish Gupta

Email: sales@themarketreports.com

Phone: +1-631-407-1315